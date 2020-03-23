NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday the establishment of the COVID-19 Unified Command, a joint effort to be led by Commissioner Stuart McWhorter to streamline coordination across the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Military.
“The COVID-19 pandemic challenges every aspect of traditional government response in a crisis,” Lee said in a news release. “I have appointed the Unified Command to effectively change the way we attack COVID-19 in Tennessee as we work to simultaneously address health, economic and supply crises.”
McWhorter will leave his position as Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration to head the COVID-19 Unified Command. He appointed retired Brig. Gen. Scott Brower to serve as chief of staff for the operation.
The COVID-19 Unified Command also includes TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey and Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Adjutant General, Tennessee Department of Military.
