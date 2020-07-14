NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor said he is focusing on getting the state back on its feet following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor talked about the small business relief money program he announced several weeks ago. Gov. Bill Lee said 33,000 Tennessee businesses are eligible for help through an economic relief program in the state.
Lee said he also hopes sports will be able to come back and he will be going to a NASCAR event at Bristol Motor Speedway hoping to set an example of how events can be held.
"NASCAR has been a great partner for us that can be a model for the country of how we can return to safe, live sports in the fall," Lee said.
The governor also spent a lot of time answering questions about school restarting. He said the state is working with several groups including superintendents to come up with guidance and resources for districts, but the states goal is to be in person learning.
"Our goal is to have kids to go to school in class. And do it safely," Lee said.
Lee said more will be announced next week about schools.
"If you do not contain this virus and you do feel safe enough to send your kids to school, to go to work then I don’t care what you’re reopening you’re not going to be able to grow the economy in the way you need it to," Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) said.
To keep moving forward, the governor said Tennesseans need to wear their masks.
"I wear a mask everywhere I go...I wear a mask to the office," Lee said.
Dr. Lisa Piercey said the labs are pushing tests through in the state of Tennessee.
"Our goal is to mitigate the spread... balance between economic needs and medical needs. We've got a lot of testing," Piercey said. "The problem now is lab through-put, nationally."
Some Democratic law makers want to see a statewide mandate.
"This mask right here is not conservative. it's not liberal. Shaming someone for wearing or not wearing a mask is not something Tennesseans should be doing," Lee said.
The governor also talked about Personal protective equipment and Remdesivir.
"We have shipped over 6 million pieces of PPE across our state. That doesn't include more than 4 million free masks we shipped across the state," Lee said. "We've shipped more than 8,000 doses of Remdesivir around the state."
