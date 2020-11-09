NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The governor of Tennessee expressed his opinion on the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.
Gov. Bill Lee said the results were "not clear yet what the outcome" and his focus is on getting Tennessee on track to recovery.
“I’m going to be focused on what’s very best for Tennesseans and that includes working with a federal administration regardless of who that is.
The Republican state leader answered questions after current projections that show former Vice President Joe Biden winning the presidency.
Lee echoed we are still in the middle of the process and votes still must be finalized. Some states will have recounts and we must get through President Donald Trump's possible legal battles over ballots.
“The country should see that process to the end. I think that’s important,” Lee said. “And the president certainly had every right to pursue that process to the end and should.”
The governor said he's proud of how Tennessee handled its election process.
“I’m proud of the fact that we had such a well-run process and that it was done timely and that we knew the results quickly,” Lee said. “If every state had an election process like Tennessee, we wouldn’t be in this situation right now.”
Lee reiterated to reporters, right now, his focus is the budget.
“We will continue to be focused on operating this state fiscally and conservatively managed as we’ve said,” Lee said.
On Monday, the governor said he is busy handling the state budget and will be for the rest of the week.
