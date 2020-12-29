NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor has called for a special session to discuss education.
Gov. Bill Lee has asked the General Assembly to convene on January 19. The focus of the session will be to discuss Tennessee students and schools in the 2021-22 school year as well as look for ways to "address learning loss, funding, accountability, literacy, and teacher pay."
“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense disruption for Tennessee’s students, educators, and districts, and the challenges they face must be addressed urgently,” Lee said in a statement on Tuesday. “Even before the virus hit, and despite years of improvement, too many of our state’s students were still unable to read on grade level. I’m calling on the legislature to join us in addressing these serious issues so we can equip our hardworking educators and districts with the resources and supports they need to set our students on the path to success.”
Since the start of the COVID pandemic, administrators told Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn students in Tennessee "need their teachers and schools like never before."
“No child’s future should suffer academically because of COVID-19. Not only as commissioner, but as a mother of two school-aged children, I am grateful for the bold solutions that our governor and legislature will provide for our students and schools across the state and the department stands ready to work together to accomplish this mission-critical work," Schwinn said in a statement on Tuesday.
The lawmakers will also discuss how they can implement new literacy program, “Reading 360.” The program "will leverage one-time federal relief funding to support a phonics-based approach to literacy and will ensure Tennessee districts, teachers, and families are equipped with tools and resources to help students read on grade level by third grade," the governor's office said.
