NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Thursday afternoon that he will be traveling to the U.S. Southern border this weekend to meet with 300 Tennessee National Guard troops and determine what is needed in further securing the border.
“The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are playing a significant role in quelling the most severe border crisis we’ve seen in 20 years,” said Gov. Lee. “I want to personally commend the more than 300 Tennesseans who are serving our country and on the front lines of this crisis.”
Tennessee has 300 National Guard members stationed along the U.S. and Mexican border in Texas. Their presence provides support to Customs and Border Protection.
Governor Lee and Major General Jeff Holes will provide details of their visit to the border when they return.
July 8, 2021
