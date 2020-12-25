NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee tweeted his support for Nashville first responders following a vehicle explosion that occurred downtown early Friday morning.

"Early this morning, an explosion occurred in downtown Nashville around Second Avenue and Commerce Street," Gov. Lee wrote. "Please join Maria Lee and me in praying for those who were injured and we thank all of our first responders who acted so quickly this morning."

Metro Police believe the explosion was "an intentional act."

Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency crews have closed a 10-block radius downtown as they investigate and work to clear the scene.

Metro Police and federal authorities are investigating the explosion.

Follow News4 for updates.