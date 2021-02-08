We now know what governor Bill Lee plans to focus on this year. He delivered the annual State of the State address at War Memorial Auditorium. news4's Cameron Taylor found out the Governor's priorities and has reaction from critics.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee outlined his priorities in the third State of the State address delivered on Monday.

They included education, investing in rural communities, and helping struggling families. Critics of the speech said there were some missed opportunities.

“Tragedy will not define us and will not rob us of the opportunity that 2021 holds,” Governor Bill Lee said.

Download PDF Governor Bill Lee's remarks at 2021 State of the State

During his address to Tennesseans, Lee spoke about the state's response to COVID-19.

"Our approach has been consistent: maintain local control whenever possible,” Governor Lee said.

While getting applause from some state lawmakers, that approach has also been criticized.

"From the beginning, we felt a bit more should've been done. We felt that businesses should've been closed earlier. Something as simple as wearing a mask. Most of the people here are wearing a mask,” State Senator Raumesh Akbari, (D) Memphis said.

Akbari also took issue with the governor's education proposal he outlined.

“We will fully fund the BEP funding formula and the THEC outcomes-based formula, ensuring our students are put in the best possible position to recover from the pandemic,” Governor Lee said.

“We’re not willing to address the broken foundation. You can say you fully funded it all the way through, but the formula is broken,” Akbari said.

The governor hasn't been shy about wanting to help rural communities. He plans to make broadband internet a reality for them.

On top of those proposals, the governor wants to focus on foster care and adoptions. His office plans to talk about a number of efforts on that front throughout the year.

The governor also said he will be re-introducing his constitutional carry legislation this year. The open carry gun legislation has been proposed before, but it's never gone through.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.