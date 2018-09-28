Gov. Bill Haslam appointed Hohenwald attorney Michael E. Spitzer as the newest circuit court judge for the 21stJudicial District, which serves Hickman, Lewis, Perry and Williamson counties.
The appointment fills the new trial court judgeship established by the Tennessee General Assembly earlier this year.
“Mike brings substantial experience and a great understanding of all counties in this district,” Haslam said in a news release. “Those qualities and his even temperament, integrity, and commitment to serving others make him well-suited to assume this newly created position.
Spitzer has been with the law firm of Spitzer & Heath in Lewis County and has practiced in this judicial district and around the state since 1983. He has extensive civil and criminal litigation experience. In addition to maintaining a general law practice, Spitzer has represented municipalities and served almost 10 years as an administrative law judge for the Tennessee Department of Education.
“To be selected by Governor Haslam for this position is a great opportunity that truly humbles me,” Spitzer said in a news release. “I will strive to honor Governor Haslam, the State of Tennessee and the 21st Judicial District by giving 100 percent in this role. Reflecting on and learning from the great judges we have had in the 21st Judicial District since I began practicing 35 years ago, I am prepared to fill this position in a manner that establishes the highest judicial standard. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.