NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor addressed concerns of taking the pandemic seriously enough after some recent clusters of COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

"There's a genuine understanding that COVID-19 is a serious public health crisis for our state. And we take it seriously every single day," Gov. Bill Lee said.

The question comes as the state is seeing an increase in cases over the last two weeks. The state is now averaging 615 new cases each day. Two weeks ago, the state's daily average was 453.

"Now, exactly 50 percent of cases are from an unknown source. I'll repeat that again. Half of all infections that people don't know where they got infected," Dr. Lisa Piercey, who is the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, said.

Governor Lee also shared that while he's proud of the work lawmakers did during the last legislative session, there's one important thing that didn't get done.

A bill to protect businesses from being sued over the coronavirus was not passed.

The governor said he's considering several measures, including calling a special session.

"As we all know a special session is a tool that's reserved for extraordinary circumstances. Protecting Tennessee small businesses and organizations and churches and schools is certainly an extraordinary circumstance," Lee said.

Before he makes that decision, Lee said there will need to be some good conversation at the legislative level to be sure the session would be beneficial.

He said it's too early to determine when that session would take place.