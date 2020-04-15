NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor has announced Wednesday free testing for COVID-19 will be available for any Tennessean, even if they don't have symptoms.
Gov. Bill Lee said the Unified-Command group is ramping testing to expand the capacity throughout the state.
The expanded testing will be beginning this weekend and 15 drive-through testing sites will be setup across the state.
Drive through testing will also be available on the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3.
The COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing are at the following locations on Saturday:
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Shelbyville Central High School, 401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Claiborne County Health Department, 620 Davis Street, New Tazewell
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Dickson County Health Department, 301 West End Ave., Dickson
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Grainger County Health Department, 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. First Baptist Church, 145 Main Street, Savannah,
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Volunteer High School, 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Loudon County Health Department, 600 Ryder Avenue, Loudon
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jackson Fairgrounds, 800 South Highland Avenue, Jackson
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Chattanooga State Community College - Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Farmer's Market Pavilion, 102 Riverside Drive, Columbia
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monroe County Health Department, 3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Montgomery County Health Department, 300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 US-41, Springfield
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rutherford Co. Health Department, 100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Scott County Health Department, 344 Court Street, Huntsville
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium, 3540 Line Drive, Kodak
- 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Brighton High School, 8045 Hwy 51 South, Brighton
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Union County Health Department, 4335 Maynardville Hwy., Maynardville
- 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Burritt College, 445 College Street, Spencer
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Weakley Co. Health Department, 9852 Hwy. 22, Dresden
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Williamson Co. Health Department, 1324 West Main Street, Franklin
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wilson Co. Health Department,927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
The COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing are at the following locations on Sunday:
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Claiborne County Health Department, 620 Davis St., New Tazewell
- 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Coffee County Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur St., Manchester
- 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Oakland First Baptist Church, 8695 US-64, Somerville
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Grainger County Health Department, 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jackson Fairgrounds, 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
- 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Athens Regional Park, 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens
- 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. B & K Grocery Parking Lot, 8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Roane State Community College - Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Gallatin High School, 700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Union County Health Department, 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. East Tennessee State University, 1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City
“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” Lee said in a statement. “Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”
The results from the tests at each site will be delivered to participants within 72 hours of testing.
All rural county health departments in the state are offering free COVID-19 testing five days a week.
“Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, quickly detecting this illness, isolating if ill and practicing social distancing are the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread and help our state return to work. I encourage every Tennessean to remember: ‘when in doubt, get a test’ as we work to identify COVID-19 cases and keep our neighbors safe," Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency will be working along with the Unified-Command Group to expand testing. Tennessee Department of Health Nurses and Tennessee National Guard medics will perform tests at each site
“Our clinical understanding of COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we need every Tennessean who isn’t feeling well, even outside of the traditional COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing, to come out and get tested,” Piercey said.
