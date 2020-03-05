NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the first confirmed positive test result for a case of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the state at a news conference on Thursday morning.
The patient is a 44-year-old male from Williamson County who had recently traveled out-of-state. The patient has a mild illness and is isolated at home. The State Public Health Laboratory tested the individual and has submitted results to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
“We are working closely with local health care partners to identify contacts and contain spread of this disease in our communities,” Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said at a news conference on Thursday. “We’ve been anticipating identification of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee. At this time, the overall risk to the general public remains low. We are continuing to work with the CDC and other agencies to provide guidance to Tennesseans to protect their health.”
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization. Coronavirus is not currently widespread in the United States, so no additional precautions are recommended for the general public to take beyond normal practices to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These include:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home if you are sick
- Stay away from people who are sick
The Department of Health has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The hotline number is 877-857-2945 and will be available from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Central daily.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. The Department of Health has additional information available on its website. The CDC has updated information and guidance available online.
