NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee allowed a bill that allows online sports betting to become law without his signature.

The governor sent a letter on Friday to House Speaker Glen Casada and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally to let them know he had not signed the bill.

“I do not believe the expansion of gambling through online sports betting is in the best interest of our state, but I appreciate the General Assembly’s efforts to remove brick and mortar establishments. This bill ultimately did not pursue casinos, the most harmful form of gambling, which I believe prey on poverty and encourage criminal activity,” Lee wrote in the letter.

Lee said when the bill passed in April that he would allow the bill to become law without his signature.

Tennessee becomes the first state to offer an online-only sportsbook.

The legislation becomes law on July 1.

The proposal is projected to bring in more than $50 million annually — $40.7 million for the lottery fund that goes toward education, including college scholarships; $7.6 million for local governments' local infrastructure projects; and $2.5 million for mental health offerings, including addiction services, a fiscal note estimates.