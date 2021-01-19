NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee addressed a joint session of the Tennessee General Assembly before the special session on Tuesday afternoon.
"As we approach the one year mark of managing the COVID-19 pandemic in Tennessee and facing the number of other challenges in this state and on the federal level, it’s a common refrain to hear 'this is a historic time,' or an 'unprecedented time' or 'never before have seen a challenge of this magnitude,'" Lee said.
Lee proposed targeted intervention.
“We are proposing a third-grade reading gate which means that we make sure students are prepared before we pass them through to the fourth grade," Lee said.
The governor addressed some alarming data.
“When only 34% of Tennessee students are proficient or advanced readers by fourth grade and that’s pre-COVID, something isn’t working and it’s time to get back to the basics," Lee said.
Lee talked about testing and said “no teacher will be penalized due to test results this school year.”
“We are proposing additional funding through both an appropriation bill this week and our upcoming budget to give a pay raise to every single teacher in Tennessee," Lee said when talking about teacher pay.
HAPPENING NOW: @GovBillLee addressing state lawmakers to talk about why they’re meeting for a special session focusing on education. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/mYoFPnulTl— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) January 19, 2021
