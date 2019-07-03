We have a consumer alert about a growing scam affecting hundreds of millions of people, including thousands right here in Tennessee.
Complaints about scammers pretending to be with government agencies are at a record high. These are people pretending to be agencies such as the police, IRS or the Social Security Administration.
News4 Problem Solver Lindsay Bramson found out how you can protect yourself from becoming a victim.
If you haven't received the call yet, you could be next.
It’s a recording that says, "You will be taken under custody by the local cops. As there are four serious allegations pressed on your name at this moment."
The Federal Trade Commission says in May alone, it received more than 46,000 complaints. All from people who say they were contacted by someone pretending to be with a government agency.
“They try to frighten people into acting quickly without thinking it through,” said Emma Fletcher with the Federal Trade Commission.
The scammer may tell you your social security number has been taken or you're going to be arrested because you owe money in back taxes,
But don't fall for it, because that phone call you're getting isn't real.
The FTC says more consumers are handing money over to scammers than ever before.
In Tennessee alone, just in the last 6 months, more than half a million dollars has been taken from people who didn't realize who they were giving their money to.
“These are scams that are happening overwhelmingly by phone, so they can reach anyone, anywhere,” said Fletcher.
Here’s how you can tell if a call isn’t real. First, be suspicious. If someone claiming to be with a government agency calls you out of the blue, that’s a red flag.
Don't trust caller id. These scammers know that they're doing and have figured out how to steal an actual number from a real agency.
And if someone asks for a gift card or demands money right away, that's a dead giveaway.
For more information from the FTC, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.