NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The U.S. Government is set to run out of funding if no action is taken on the proposed spending bill.
If a decision is not made before Thursday night at midnight, federal offices will be forced to closed due to a shutdown.
The Senate is scheduled to vote Thursday morning that would keep the government funded through early December.
The bill also includes emergency funding for natural disaster relief as well as assistance in Afghan refugee resettlement.
If the Senate moves forward, the House will then vote on it.
Senator Pat Toomey, Republican from Pennsylvania, says this is the fault of Democrats while Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat, blames Republicans for being in the way.
A one-trillion-dollar bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is expected to be voted on Thursday as well in the House.
Some Democrats say they will vote down the bill unless Senate Democrats reach an agreement to pass a $3.5 trillion bill supporting social programs and measures to fight climate change.
