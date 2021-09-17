NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - President Joe Biden's Administration recently contacted the governor's office about Afghan refugees to Tennessee.

According to Gov. Bill Lee's Office, there will be a possible 415 Afghan refugees heading to the state within the next few weeks.

After the biggest military evacuation in history, the Biden administration is now tasked with resettling more than 60,000 Afghan refugees in the US over the next several weeks.

Community organizations prepare hundreds of Afghan refugees to arrive in the Nashville area. Some could be here as soon as Friday. The refugees would be working with resettlement agencies like Catholic Charities and the Nashville International Center for Empowerment or NICE.

