NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - President Joe Biden's Administration recently contacted the governor's office about Afghan refugees to Tennessee.
According to Gov. Bill Lee's Office, there will be a possible 415 Afghan refugees heading to the state within the next few weeks.
After the biggest military evacuation in history, the Biden administration is now tasked with resettling more than 60,000 Afghan refugees in the US over the next several weeks.
Three former presidents are teaming up to aid in a massive, bipartisan effort to welcome and support Afghan refugees that is being launched Tuesday.
Community organizations prepare hundreds of Afghan refugees to arrive in the Nashville area. Some could be here as soon as Friday. The refugees would be working with resettlement agencies like Catholic Charities and the Nashville International Center for Empowerment or NICE.
Community organizations prepare hundreds of Afghan refugees to arrive in the Nashville area. Some could be here as soon as Friday. This announcement came after the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan.
