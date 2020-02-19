NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday that he would not stop the execution of death row inmate Nicholas Sutton.
"After careful consideration of Nicholas Sutton's request for clemency and a thorough review of the case, I am upholding the sentence of the State of Tennessee and will not be intervening," Lee said in a statement.
Sutton, 58, was sentenced to death in 1985 for the murder of Carl Estep, a fellow inmate. Sutton was 23 at the time and was in jail for killing his grandmother when he was 18.
He was also convicted fort killing two men in North Carolina when he was 18.
His execution is scheduled for tomorrow night. He was moved to death watch early Tuesday.
Sutton chose the electric chair for his execution.
Last month, Sutton's attorneys argues he should be spared from execution because he rehabilitated himself while he was in prison.
A petition was sent to Gov. Lee saying that Sutton went from "life-taker to life-saver." The petition, which was co-signed by Estep's daughter, includes quotes from former Correction Lt. Tony Eden saying that Sutton saved his life during a prison riot involving armed inmates.
According to the Associated Press, the petition was also signed by the mother of Paul House. House was an inmate on death row who developed multiple sclerosis while he was in prison. The AP reports that House was denied a wheelchair and walker, so Sutton carried him around the prison.
