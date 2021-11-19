NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Governor Bill Lee announced that he will not be extending the Scovid-19 State of Emergency order.
Governor Lee released this statement on Friday:
“I am not renewing the COVID-19 state of emergency that expires tonight. For almost 20 months, this tool has provided deregulation and operational flexibility for hospitals and industries most affected by COVID’s challenges. Should our state face any future surges, we will consider temporarily reinstating this tool, but in the meantime, we are evaluating opportunities for permanent deregulation.”
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order extending Tennessee's state of emergency through February.
