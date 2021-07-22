NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The governor had its first media availability since the controversy surrounding the termination of the state’s top vaccine expert.

His news conference comes after the firing of Dr. Michelle Fiscus, Medical Director of the Tennessee Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program at the Tennessee Department of Health. Fiscus claimed she was fired after she gave some information that medical providers wanted. That information was about the state's "mature minor" doctrine, which says kids 14 and older can get medical care without parental consent.

On Thursday, Gov. Bill Lee commented publicly on the situation for the first time and said he supports the suspension of marketing vaccine to children.

“We should in no way be messaging to children,” Lee said.

As to “changes in personnel decisions,” he said he supports his commissioners to make discretionary decisions. Lee said he was not involved in termination of Dr. Fiscus.

Lee did address the Delta variant and said they’re monitoring this. He said the most effective tool we have to manage the virus is the vaccine and added it’s the greatest tool we have.

Gov told Tennesseans to talk to their doctors and make a personal decision. But he encourages vaccine that allows us to manage virus.