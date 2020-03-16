NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced on Monday that he would like to see every school district in Tennessee to close by Friday.
Lee said in a statement released Monday morning that schools should remain closed through March 31.
“As the response to COVID-19 evolves, I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20, 2020, at the latest,” Lee said in the statement.
Lee said schools should remain closed through March 31 to further mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Further guidance will be issued prior to March 31.
Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said her team has been working overtime to communicate with districts.
“The Department of Education team has been working overtime to communicate with districts and issue guidance to help them make plans and decisions to ensure a continuation of academic instruction as well as critical meal and other services for students during times of school closure,” said Schwinn in a news statement. “Together with district leaders, our department’s top priority as we move forward is ensuring that students can stay healthy and have all the supports they need to continue learning.”
The Department of Education will provide guidance to school districts on its website. The Department of Education also set up a hotline for district leaders 629-888-5898 or toll free 833-947-2115. The hotline is available Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. CT.
Gov Bill Lee statement:
“As the response to COVID-19 evolves, I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20, 2020 at the latest. Schools should remain closed through March 31, 2020 to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31. Superintendents and local leadership have the full support of my administration to determine effective dates for closure this week as they evaluate what is best for families within their respective districts. We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports like meals for students in need. Every Tennessean has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I urge Tennesseans to be quick to help neighbors as new needs surface with the closure of schools.”
Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn statement:
“We thank Governor Lee for encouraging school districts to close through the end of the month in order to protect the health and well-being of Tennessee’s students, teachers, and entire communities across the state.
"The Department of Education team has been working overtime to communicate with districts and issue guidance to help them make plans and decisions to ensure a continuation of academic instruction as well as critical meal and other services for students during times of school closure.
"Together with district leaders, our department’s top priority as we move forward is ensuring that students can stay healthy and have all the supports they need to continue learning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.