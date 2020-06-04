Bill Lee - State of the State - 2019

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his first State of the State Address Monday, March 4, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee's Economic Recovery Group has updated guidelines for close contact businesses, gyms, recreation and has added guidelines for large community events.

According to a release, events like fairs, festivals, expos and parades may be held in accordance with social distancing guidelines. 

In addition, updated guidelines for close contact services, gyms, recreation activities are now primarily focusing on social distancing measures rather than capacity limits. The guidelines for close contact businesses also provide guidance for services that requiring removing your face mask. 

To protect Tennesseans from COVID-19, venues and facilities are asked to implement measure to encourage social distancing, reduce occupancy and crowd density, encourage the use of cloth face masks and increase sanitization. 

Full guidelines can be found on TNpledge.com for close contact businesses, exercise facilities, non-contact recreation and attractions, large venues and large community events

Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties are to continue following individual, county-specific reopening plans created in consultation with State and local health departments. 

“Thanks to the continued hard work of Tennesseans and business owners operating responsibly, we’re able to further reopen our state’s economy,” said Gov. Lee in the release. “These new guidelines provide useful information so that we can enjoy the events that connect us to our neighbors and communities, and allow businesses to operate in a way that protects the wellbeing of their customers and employees.”

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.