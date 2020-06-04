NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee's Economic Recovery Group has updated guidelines for close contact businesses, gyms, recreation and has added guidelines for large community events.
According to a release, events like fairs, festivals, expos and parades may be held in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
In addition, updated guidelines for close contact services, gyms, recreation activities are now primarily focusing on social distancing measures rather than capacity limits. The guidelines for close contact businesses also provide guidance for services that requiring removing your face mask.
To protect Tennesseans from COVID-19, venues and facilities are asked to implement measure to encourage social distancing, reduce occupancy and crowd density, encourage the use of cloth face masks and increase sanitization.
Full guidelines can be found on TNpledge.com for close contact businesses, exercise facilities, non-contact recreation and attractions, large venues and large community events.
Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties are to continue following individual, county-specific reopening plans created in consultation with State and local health departments.
“Thanks to the continued hard work of Tennesseans and business owners operating responsibly, we’re able to further reopen our state’s economy,” said Gov. Lee in the release. “These new guidelines provide useful information so that we can enjoy the events that connect us to our neighbors and communities, and allow businesses to operate in a way that protects the wellbeing of their customers and employees.”
