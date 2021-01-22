The governor took to social media to disagree with the vice president over her stance on abortion.
On Friday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted about the 48th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. The 1973 case made abortions legal in the United States.
On the 48th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we recommit ourselves to ensuring that everyone has access to care—including reproductive health care—no matter their income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status. https://t.co/2CMdjihsXV— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 22, 2021
The tweet got the attention of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who tweeted back at the vice president, "abortion isn’t healthcare."
Poll: Following the governor tweeting at the vice president, do you support abortion?
He went on to tweet support for the Hope Clinic, which is "a comprehensive women's clinic providing care for women and families in Middle Tennessee," according to its Twitter account.
Join me in supporting healthcare for Tennessee women and the unborn by donating $48 to @hopeclinic today. #RoeVWade— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 22, 2021
Lee ended by posting a link to donate to the Hope Clinic. To donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.