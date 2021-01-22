Biden Inauguration

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The governor took to social media to disagree with the vice president over her stance on abortion. 

On Friday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted about the 48th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. The 1973 case made abortions legal in the United States. 

The tweet got the attention of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who tweeted back at the vice president, "abortion isn’t healthcare."

He went on to tweet support for the Hope Clinic, which is "a comprehensive women's clinic providing care for women and families in Middle Tennessee," according to its Twitter account. 

Lee ended by posting a link to donate to the Hope Clinic. To donate, click here. 

 

