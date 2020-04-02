NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Gov. Lee has announced plans to sign Executive Order 23, which will require Tennesseans to stay home unless they are engaged in essential activities.
The order will remain in effect until April 14, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.
Lee said he is signing the order due to data showing an "increase in citizen movement across the state."
Doctors and healthcare professionals have been pleading the governor to take this action as COVID-19 cases in Tennessee continue to rise.
“Over the last few weeks, we have seen decreases in movement around the state as Tennesseans socially distance and stay at home,” said Gov. Lee said in a news release. “However, in recent days we have seen data indicating that movement may be increasing and we must get these numbers trending back down. I have updated my previous executive order to clearly require that Tennesseans stay at home unless they are carrying out essential activities.”
The data Lee referred to was provided by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, which analyzed traffic patterns and found that although there was a "steep" drop-off of traffic from March 13 to 29, it has begun to increase again.
Lee noted that April will be an "extremely tough time" for the state. “Every Tennessean must take this seriously, remain at home and ensure we save lives," the governor said.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicted Tennessee would exceed its hospital bed capacity on April 9. Those projections were determined before Gov. Lee issued the safer-at-home order. IHME has not updated their charts, which you can see here.
Lee will address the order in greater detail at today's 3:00 p.m. press conference, which you can watch on WSMV on air and online.
