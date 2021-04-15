NASHVILLE TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe are said to make a major announcement tomorrow regarding economic development.
According to the office of Economic and Community Development (ECD), the announcement will take place at 9 a.m. CDT at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville on Rosa Parks Blv.
Due to COVID restrictions, the ECD office is asking attendees to RSVP by 6 p.m. today for the event.
Those unable to attend the announcement in person can watch a livestream of the event on the ECD's Facebook page.
