Gov. Bill Lee’s will outline his priorities for 2019 in his first State of the State address before a joint session of the Tennessee General Assembly on Monday evening.

Lee will lay out his first budget plan and legislative agenda after his first 45 days in office.

A few weeks ago he unveiled his plan for safer schools.

Lee said he will be asking for $40 million from lawmakers for a state school safety grant fund.

The money would be used to protect teachers and students against threats of violence, prioritizing money for school resource officers.

Lee has also announced a major focus on mental health treatment, proposing $11.2 million to expand access to services and $3 million for housing options for those living with mental illness and substance abuse.

Lee is also looking to expand suicide prevention efforts.

Education will also likely be a major topic.

There’s been a lot of discussion about a possible education savings account.

In an excerpt from his speech released earlier Monday, it said in part “I will support legislation that makes it easier to open good charter schools and easier to close bad ones.”

