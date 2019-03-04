Gov. Bill Lee’s will outline his priorities for 2019 in his first State of the State address before a joint session of the Tennessee General Assembly on Monday evening.
Lee will lay out his first budget plan and legislative agenda after his first 45 days in office.
A few weeks ago he unveiled his plan for safer schools.
Lee said he will be asking for $40 million from lawmakers for a state school safety grant fund.
The money would be used to protect teachers and students against threats of violence, prioritizing money for school resource officers.
Lee has also announced a major focus on mental health treatment, proposing $11.2 million to expand access to services and $3 million for housing options for those living with mental illness and substance abuse.
Lee is also looking to expand suicide prevention efforts.
Education will also likely be a major topic.
There’s been a lot of discussion about a possible education savings account.
In an excerpt from his speech released earlier Monday, it said in part “I will support legislation that makes it easier to open good charter schools and easier to close bad ones.”
Tennessee Citizen Action released a statement regarding Governor Lee's State of the State, saying the citizens deserve better than the plans Governor Lee has for the state. Read the full statement below:
"Governor Lee outlined a plan tonight that nibbles at the margins. Our citizens deserve better. Tennessee is first where we should be last, and last in areas we should be leading. For example, we lead the nation in rural hospital closures. We also are a national leader in number of citizens working for the minimum wage (per capita). Meanwhile, we're near the bottom in voter turnout and investment in our schools.
Lee failed to announce plans for Medicaid Expansion that would save and create jobs, expand access to care to 300,000 citizens, and bring billions of dollars back to our state. Lee didn't even address the issue of our state's minimum wage at a time when states across the country are increasing wages for their citizens.
This budget lacks vision. It's not a roadmap to move our state forward. Instead, it's a plan that represents more of the same. If this is how Bill Lee governs, we'll continue to lead the nation in all the wrong categories. Tennessee can and must do better."
