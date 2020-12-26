Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor announced on social media that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Gov. Bill Lee tweeted the news on Saturday morning. He also stated that his wife and First Lady Maria Lee has fully recovered after testing positive.

The governor said he was "thankful for the prayers and encouragement over the last several days."

 

