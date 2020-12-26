NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor announced on social media that he has tested negative for COVID-19.
Gov. Bill Lee tweeted the news on Saturday morning. He also stated that his wife and First Lady Maria Lee has fully recovered after testing positive.
Sharing personal news before we discuss the ongoing investigation of the bombing in downtown Nashville. I have tested negative for COVID-19, continue to feel well and have completed the quarantine period. @MariaLeeTN has fully recovered and is doing well.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 26, 2020
The governor said he was "thankful for the prayers and encouragement over the last several days."
