WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - Late Thursday afternoon, Gov. Bill Lee took part in President Trump's White House COVID-19 Task Force briefing.
The governor spoke about what Tennessee is doing to help take care of its elderly population.
"There's a scripture that describes being hard-pressed on every side but not crushed, and I think that's where we are in Tennessee," Gov. Lee said. "But the elderly are most pressed in this setting, especially those in long term care facilities and they need our help."
The governor also said Tennessee is committed to all residents and staff members at Tennessee's 700 long-term care facilities. He also highlighted and stressed the importance of social distancing.
"It'll be a great undertaking but it honors the lives of those in the facilities," the governor said. "Lives that got us through some of the hardest times, the greatest generation."
Tennessee does keep track of outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
