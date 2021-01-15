NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor has signed a resolution to authorize and implement TennCare waiver after it was passed in the Tennessee House on Friday morning
The federal government already approved the Medicaid block grant waiver amendment. Tennessee would be the first state to get Medicaid funding in a lump sum.
Now, the passage of resolution means health care coverage for 1.4 million Tennesseans will be changing soon.
Tennessee’s Medicaid program may be in for some changes soon, but state lawmakers must give the green light first.
Gov. Bill Lee took to Twitter to announce his signing of "the block grant waiver resolution allowing Tennessee to lead the nation with our innovative solution to Medicaid."
"Our TennCare system is one of the top Medicaid programs in the country and this new flexibility under the block grant model allows us to improve the health of Tennesseans and our communities," Lee tweeted.
I have signed the block grant waiver resolution allowing Tennessee to lead the nation with our innovative solution to Medicaid. I thank @ltgovmcnall, Speaker @CSexton25, and members of the General Assembly for their commitment toward modernizing Tennessee's health system. pic.twitter.com/j8gg1FN5pl— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 15, 2021
Debate on the resolution went for about two hours. Vote came down this: 70-22. To see what lawmakers said about the resolution.
BREAKING: Resolution to authorize and implement TennCare waiver passes in the TN House. We’re told it will go into effect immediately. We’re heading to speak with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. @WSMV— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) January 15, 2021
Advisor to Tennesseans for Better Healthcare Choices Chris Walker released on the approval of the Tennessee Block Grant Plan.
“Tennesseans for Better Healthcare Choices applauds Governor Bill Lee, his administration, and the leaders in the Tennessee General Assembly on their efforts to pass Medicaid Block Grant reform. This meaningful health care reform will increase funding and lead to new, better care options through TennCare. It is clear that states know best how to serve their population, and this is a great move in the direction of more state control.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.