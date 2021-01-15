NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor has signed a resolution to authorize and implement TennCare waiver after it was passed in the Tennessee House on Friday morning

The federal government already approved the Medicaid block grant waiver amendment. Tennessee would be the first state to get Medicaid funding in a lump sum.

Now, the passage of resolution means health care coverage for 1.4 million Tennesseans will be changing soon.

Gov. Bill Lee took to Twitter to announce his signing of "the block grant waiver resolution allowing Tennessee to lead the nation with our innovative solution to Medicaid."

"Our TennCare system is one of the top Medicaid programs in the country and this new flexibility under the block grant model allows us to improve the health of Tennesseans and our communities," Lee tweeted.

I have signed the block grant waiver resolution allowing Tennessee to lead the nation with our innovative solution to Medicaid. I thank @ltgovmcnall, Speaker @CSexton25, and members of the General Assembly for their commitment toward modernizing Tennessee's health system. pic.twitter.com/j8gg1FN5pl — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 15, 2021

BREAKING: Resolution to authorize and implement TennCare waiver passes in the TN House. We're told it will go into effect immediately. We're heading to speak with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. @WSMV — Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) January 15, 2021

