Gov. Bill Lee will be getting a closer look at the lingering effects of flooding in our state.
In the meantime, he's signed an executive order to make recovery easier by declaring a federal disaster.
So far, 83 counties have reported damage, including Davidson, Cheatham and Maury counties.
Last month, heavy rain impacted the entire state. Several families had to leave their homes to escape flooding.
This executive order suspends certain laws so that things like health care, insurance, relief supplies and other recovery efforts can be give out easier.
This will also help out crews to facilitate and repair more than 232 state and federal highways that were damaged.
The order will remain in effect through April 7. Click here to read the full executive order.
Lee will be heading to Hardin County on Friday to survey the damage there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.