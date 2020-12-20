NASHVILLE (WSMV) - In a video published to his Facebook page, Governor Bill Lee addressed the state Sunday night at COVID-19 numbers continue to surge.
"...Tennessee is ground zero for a surge in sickness," said Lee before limiting gatherings before the holidays.
Governor Lee cites Thanksgiving as a principal driver in spreading COVID-19 through Tennessee.
"I am asking you to not engage in indoor gatherings for the holidays that include anyone outside your household, Said Lee. Family time and celebrations are important. I understand deeply how much Tennessee families need each other. But we must do all that we can to blunt this surge and keep more Tennesseans from getting sick."
As Tennessee begins to see nearly 10,000 cases per day reported, Governor Lee has put Executive Order 70 into place which restricts social gatherings to no more than 10 people inside public areas.
Limitations of gatherings is a good step but a statewide mask mandate is needed. I implore everyone in our state to do our part. In Nashville, 7700 residents are currently infected with COVID and we are ranked 45th out of the 95 counties in disease activity.— Alex Jahangir (@alexjahangir) December 21, 2020
Governor Lee continued on by urging business owners to let employees work from home for the next 30 days.
While Governor Lee did not mandate masks across the state, he did, however, commend the local officials who have implemented mask requirements across Tennessee.
"Many think a statewide mandate would improve mask wearing, many think it would have the opposite effect," Said Lee. "This has been a heavily politicized issue. Please do not get caught up in that and don’t misunderstand my belief in local government on this issue. Masks work and I want every Tennessean to wear one."
During the surge of people being hospitalized, the National Guard medics have been authorized to work in hospitals to provide lifesaving care alongside the frontline workers.
Governor Lee was met with praise and criticism following his 6 minute address to the state.
A statement from tens of thousands of health professionals and societies who have been pleading for greater state leadership and intervention released the following statement:
Gov. Lee, this is no time for half measures, loopholes or symbolic gestures. We need action. We need concrete steps taken to get the virus under control. We need you to find the political courage to do your part and stand up.
A letter from this group continued with Dr. Aaron Milstone, a Critical Care pulmonologist treating COVID-19 patients, saying, "Governor Lee is doubling down on the same failed strategy that failed Williamson County when they got their cases down because of a mask mandate, lifted it, and then watched cases skyrocket again. There are school teachers, local businesses, parents and healthcare workers and so many more who have all worked hard to do their part, and they are being endangered by all those who are not."
On the other side of things, Speaker of the House of Representatives Cameron Sexton wrote out his support of the governor.
I greatly respect Gov. Lee, his authority and his desire to do what he believes is best for Tennessee and for its citizens. I fully support the governor’s approach to not place further restrictions on our businesses through lockdowns or another safer at home order. For several months, businesses across this state have demonstrated they can safely and successfully reopen - both for their employees and for their customers. Our recent increase in cases is not the result of people dining out, shopping, or from citizens safely returning to work. It is directly correlated to the Thanksgiving holiday. As we prepare for Christmas, I strongly urge everyone to use extra caution when spending time with their families. Wearing masks in public, continuing to social distance, hand washing and limiting social gathering sizes are all part of the correct path forward, and these measures will enable Tennesseans to safely and joyfully celebrate the holiday season. Our country was conceived in liberty; I applaud the governor’s continued stand for individual freedoms and against “Big Brother” government solutions. I believe in Tennessee and its citizens, and I know we will all take the appropriate measures to protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
.@GovBillLee is urging us to action, but taking none himself. https://t.co/oCm5REK3h0— Jeff Yarbro (@yarbro) December 21, 2020
This doesn’t even scratch the surface of what needs to be done to reduce numbers and save lives. Angry, disappointed, & frustrated. I would also like to add that not all lawmakers were invited to the briefing call. Covid-19 is not partisan. TN has a Pharaoh when we need Moses. https://t.co/l3L3URlNyg— Senator Raumesh Akbari (@SenAkbari) December 21, 2020
It’s getting worst b/c you’re not leading @GovBillLee— Senator Brenda Gilmore (@SenatorGilmore) December 21, 2020
I suppose the "definition of insanity" comes to mind at this point. Unbelievable! https://t.co/TXlPYk5dKy— Heidi Campbell (@campbelltn20) December 21, 2020
