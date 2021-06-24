NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Happening today, a signing of a major bill that could save lives.

Governor Bill Lee will publicly sign the Lifetime Order of Protection Bill later this afternoon.

This bill creates order of protection for victims of violence for life. If the protection isn't followed, there will be one additional year in prison for each violation.

"At least that indicates to the defendant to stay away from this person forever. Don't ever contact them, don't send them a letter, don't text them, don't reach out to them on Facebook, don't call them, don't drive by their house. Just say away from them for life," Rep. William Lamberth, said.

The bill was proposed back in February after Lamberth wanted to help victims of violence who were still being contacted by their offenders.

News4's Carley Gordon sat down with a woman, Nikki Goeser, who is one of those victims.

Goeser said her husband was shot seven times in a restaurant by a man that was obsessed with her. That man, Hank Wise, was sent to prison but was still writing her love letters from behind bars.

Goeser didn’t have an order of protection because Wise is serving a 23-year sentence and orders of protection don’t last that long.

The bill is retroactive meaning when it goes into effect, people like Goeser who have already gone through this would be able to get a life-long order of protection.