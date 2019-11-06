NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is set to recognize five veteran state employees and over 450,000 other Tennessee veterans at an upcoming event.
On Friday, November 8, Tennessee Gov. Lee will be joined by Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Courtney Rogers and Tennessee Adjutant General Major General Jeff Holmes for the annual Veterans Day event in Nashville.
The honorees being recognized this year include James Barnes, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance; Gray Bishop, Tennessee Department of Health; Dr. Ken Hanson, Tennessee Higher Education Commission; Cynthia Howard, Tennessee Department of Transportation; and Robin Peeler, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
In attendance will also be Hodgen Mainda, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance; Dr. Morgan McDonald, Deputy Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health; Mike Krause, Executive Director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission; Clay Bright, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation and David Salyers, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
