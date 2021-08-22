WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) – The governor and Tennessee’s U.S. senators surveyed the damage left by flooding in Humphreys County.

Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, and Bill Hagerty took two helicopters in Humphreys County. During the flyover, they saw debris, homes pulled from their foundations, and a washed-out bridge.

After being briefed by Major Gen. Jeff Holmes, they first toured Waverly Elementary School, which was filled with four feet of water. They saw damaged school supplies and the outside of the building covered in mud.

Tennessee Flooding A truck and a car sit in a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused floodin…

While walking down Main Street, the governor stopped to speak with people whose homes were damaged in the flooding. In front of her damaged home, Shirley Foster broke down in tears and told the governor that her friend from church was among the dead.

“I thought I was over the shock of all this. I’m just tore up over my friend. My house is nothing, but my friend is gone,” Foster, who is a longtime Humphreys County resident, said.

Later in the tour, Congressman Mark Green joined the elected lawmakers. They surveyed the damage at the county’s public works facility, which was completely underwater and all of their equipment ruined.