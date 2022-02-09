NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Governor Bill Lee said in a statement Wednesday that FEMA will work with TEMA to assess the damage done by the recent winter storms that impacted the Midstate.

In early Feb., Tennessee experienced several winter storms that included heavy rainfall in West and Middle Tennessee turned to freezing rain and ice accumulations. Officials reported that the ice storm claimed a life in Haywood County, disrupted travel, downed trees, and powerlines, and cut off power for tens of thousands of Tennesseans.

According to the Governor’s statement, FEMA and TEMA will work on a joint Preliminary Damage Assessment to determine the state’s eligibility for federal assistance to support power restoration and recovery efforts in counties impacted in the floods and severe ice storms.

“We are pursuing every option to ensure areas affected by the recent floods and ice storm recover well and Tennesseans receive resources,” Gov. Lee said. “I thank our federal, state, and local partners who are assisting us in a thorough accounting of the damage incurred.”

Officials said joint PDAs would be used to determine if a state can qualify for a Major Disaster Declaration and for local jurisdictions to receive federal assistance through one or more programs.

An example is FEMA’s Public Assistance program that reimburses local and state governments and particular private, nonprofit organizations for emergency work, the restoration of utility services, and the repair or replacing disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure.

Gov. Lee said in his statement that TEMA would coordinate with FEMA on the review and scheduling of the joint PDAs as county emergency officials conduct and submit ice storm damage assessments to the agency.