NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There’s still a big push for people to get the vaccine during the uptick of COVID-19 cases.

Friday, News4 learned Governor Lee’s office has not made a decision to offer $100 cash incentives to people who get one. This comes after President Biden announced state could use their COVID federal funds for the incentives.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department says they still aren’t sure if they will offer the cash incentive. Incentives are something they’ve offered before. Last month they offered a coupon book for those who got vaccinated. They started the incentive after they saw a decrease in people getting the vaccine.

MNPHD says they are working with the Mayor’s office to offer other future incentives. Last month, they saw an average of 3,800 people get their first shot of the vaccine each week. Now, last week they say they vaccinated 5,600 people.

“The overall goal is to try and get as many people vaccinated as possible,” says Brian Todd, with the MNPHD. “And if a coupon for free items is what will do it, then, in the long run, we are just hoping to get everyone vaccinated.”

News4 reached out to Governor Lee’s office for comment, and they offered a statement saying they need to “fully vet” what the Biden Administration is proposing:

“Right now, Tennesseans have every incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s our best tool to protect against the virus, and it will continue to be free and available in every corner of the state with virtually no wait.” – Casey Black, Press Secretary for Governor Lee.