NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee joins Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator Bill Hagerty in calls for a hearing on what they believe is a crisis at the United States' southern border.
On Thursday, Lee and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds sent a letter to U. S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA). Lee and Reynolds said they want a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the border crisis in a letter. At the hearing they said they want to discuss the "ensuing flow of unaccompanied minors to states."
As first reported by WRCB-TV, a video shows migrant children arriving in May at Chattanooga’s Wilson Air Center. The video shows them heading to board charter buses on the runway.
Tennessee Sens. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann have introduced the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act, which requires the Secretary of Health and Human Services and Secretary of Homeland Security to consult in advance with state and local officials of impacted jurisdictions regarding federally administered or funded migrant resettlement, according to a joint news release.
