NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee joins Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator Bill Hagerty in calls for a hearing on what they believe is a crisis at the United States' southern border.

On Thursday, Lee and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds sent a letter to U. S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA). Lee and Reynolds said they want a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the border crisis in a letter. At the hearing they said they want to discuss the "ensuing flow of unaccompanied minors to states."

Letter to Grassley “We are writing to support your continued calls for the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold an oversight hearing regarding the current border crisis,” the governors wrote in their letter to Senator Grassley. “We believe this hearing should also address the Biden Administration’s failure to provide notice and transparency in their movement of unaccompanied migrant children into states.”

As first reported by WRCB-TV, a video shows migrant children arriving in May at Chattanooga’s Wilson Air Center. The video shows them heading to board charter buses on the runway.

Tennessee lawmakers, activists comment on migrant children being transported into Tennessee Several Tennessee lawmakers are demanding answers after videos show planes carrying migrant children arriving at an airport in Chattanooga overnight.

The videos sparked criticism from Senator Marsha Blackburn and other members of the Tennessee congressional delegation. They are asking for transparency from the Biden administration.

Senator Marsha Blackburn Statement “The Biden Administration is secretly transporting migrants to communities throughout the United States, including in Tennessee, without the knowledge of or permission of the communities involved. President Biden’s failed immigration policies have turned every town into a border town. The Senate Judiciary Committee should immediately hold an oversight hearing on the crisis at our southern border. I applaud Governor Lee for his efforts to protect our state and the people who are being trafficked by the Mexican cartels." - Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Sen. Bill Hagerty Statement “Tennessee and states all across the country are seeing the real, tangible results of President Biden’s total failure to solve the crisis at the border—a crisis of his own making—with the systematic resettling of migrants in our communities. Mayors, sheriffs and governors are on the front lines of combatting increased human trafficking and drug smuggling, as well as addressing strains on public resources. I applaud Governors Lee and Reynolds for continuing to draw attention to these matters, asking questions and urging Congress to perform its proper oversight function.” - Sen. Bill Hagerty

Tennessee Senators, Rep introduce Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act Tennessee Sens. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann have introduced the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act, which requires the Secretary of Health and Human Services and Secretary of Homeland Security to consult in advance with state and local officials of impacted jurisdictions regarding federally administered or funded migrant resettlement, according to a joint news release.

To read the full letter, click here.