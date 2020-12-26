NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After touring the damage in downtown Nashville on Saturday morning, the governor requested emergency declaration from the president.
As the federal authorities continue to investigate the bombing, Gov. Bill Lee tweeted that he has asked President Donald Trump "to support ongoing efforts and relief."
I have requested an emergency declaration from @POTUS to support ongoing efforts and relief. pic.twitter.com/7vwrvN1FBw— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 26, 2020
According to the governor, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are continuing to investigate after an explosion that occurred outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North on Saturday morning. Metro Police said the bombing was "an intentional act."
Police released a photo of the RV that exploded in downtown after arriving around 1:30 a.m. The blast damaged dozens of businesses and injured at least three people.
BREAKING: This is the RV that exploded on 2nd Ave N this morning. It arrived on 2nd Ave at 1:22 a.m. Have you seen this vehicle in our area or do you have information about it? Please contact us via Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or online via https://t.co/dVGS7o0m4v. @ATFHQ pic.twitter.com/JNx9sDinAH— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020
Lee tweeted that he toured the site of the bombing. He called the damage to the area "shocking and it is a miracle that no residents were killed."
This morning I toured the site of the bombing. The damage is shocking and it is a miracle that no residents were killed. @MariaLeeTN and I continue to pray for those who sustained injuries from the blast.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 26, 2020
Sources told News4 authorities found human remains near the RV and are investigating whether they were from an innocent person or someone involved in the explosion.
Footage from the scene on 2nd Ave North as multiple agencies continue to work and investigate an explosion from earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/5g40RhwNNl— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.