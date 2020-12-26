NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After touring the damage in downtown Nashville on Saturday morning, the governor requested emergency declaration from the president. 

As the federal authorities continue to investigate the bombing, Gov. Bill Lee tweeted that he has asked President Donald Trump "to support ongoing efforts and relief."

According to the governor, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are continuing to investigate after an explosion that occurred outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North on Saturday morning. Metro Police said the bombing was "an intentional act."

Police released a photo of the RV that exploded in downtown after arriving around 1:30 a.m.  The blast damaged dozens of businesses and injured at least three people.

Lee tweeted that he toured the site of the bombing. He called the damage to the area "shocking and it is a miracle that no residents were killed."

Sources told News4 authorities found human remains near the RV and are investigating whether they were from an innocent person or someone involved in the explosion.

 

