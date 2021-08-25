NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor ordered the flags at half-staff at the State Capitol for victims of flooding last week.
Gov. Bill Lee said the flags would remain at half-staff until Friday "in memory of the lives lost during the devastating floods" in western middle Tennessee.
"We continue to pray for the Tennesseans experiencing loss & heartbreak & our courageous first responders," Lee tweeted.
In memory of the lives lost during the devastating floods in western Middle TN, flags over the State Capitol will fly at half-staff until Friday.We continue to pray for the Tennesseans experiencing loss & heartbreak & our courageous first responders. pic.twitter.com/y0dLSHXcRd— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 25, 2021
