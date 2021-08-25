Gov. Lee orders flags at half-staff for victims of flooding
Governor's Office

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor ordered the flags at half-staff at the State Capitol for victims of flooding last week.

Gov. Bill Lee said the flags would remain at half-staff until Friday "in memory of the lives lost during the devastating floods" in western middle Tennessee.

"We continue to pray for the Tennesseans experiencing loss & heartbreak & our courageous first responders," Lee tweeted.

 

