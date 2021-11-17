NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The governor is making a pitch to law enforcement around the country to come to Tennessee.
Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long are looking to bring qualified law enforcement to Tennessee to join the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Besides, "the lowest state and local tax burden per capita in the country," Lee's office said the Tennessee Highway Patrol is also offering the most competitive benefits in the country.
In a new YouTube video, the governor makes a nationwide pitch to the law enforcement looking to leave states with "restrictive mandates" for COVID-19.
Anyone interested in joining the Tennessee Highway Patrol, can apply by clicking here.
