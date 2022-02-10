NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee had a press conference at the State Capitol Thursday to discuss the funding for Tennessee’s public school system with the student-based formula. During the conference, Lee allowed several speakers to outline why the student-based funding formula is important.

There were several guest speakers at the event, one of which was Coffee County High School senior Elizabeth Brown. She chaired the student committee and was a participant in town halls.

“On behalf of the students on the Student Engagement Subcommittee, we are so thankful our voice was heard," Brown said. "Being a part of this made us feel appreciated as students.”

Brown said that being a part of the committee allowed students to advocate for topics that they are passionate about during meetings. She also emphasized the importance of having students be a part of the process since they would be a vital part of creating an effective student-based funding formula.

“This was a student-based formula, “Lee said. “So, having students involved in the process was important.”

“Who else better to know the needs of students than students themselves,” Brown said.

Jared Bingham, a board member of the Tennessee Rural Education Association, discussed workforce development and how the formula would help students prepare for light outside of the classroom.

“Even though there’s a lot of opinions, one thing that we all agreed on …. was that a student-based formula was the way to go for our state," he said. "There are unique challenges for every student demographic. That’s no different for rural students. So, the opportunity to meet some of those needs and meet students where they are is an opportunity that we have not previously had in this state before.”

In terms of the workforce perspective, Bingham said that they are looking at K-12 education in a way that acknowledges opportunities and acknowledges that those opportunities cost different amounts of money to fund programs. In addition to looking at K-12 education, it’s also about looking at the workforce needs.

“We’re also looking at those workforce needs and being responsive to those employers across the state. That’s one thing as a chamber that we’ve tried to be responsive to and our membership in helping them create those talent pipelines to those opportunities.”

Bingham continued, “If we don’t do something significant in some of those areas and focus on some of those unique individual needs of each student’s pathway into those pipelines, were not going to see the results keep up with the workforce demands.”

Commissioner Penny Schwinn said that the K-12 funding formula is important because it allows for students in rural counties or who are economically disadvantaged to have their needs met. She’s especially proud that she was able to incorporate students into the process.