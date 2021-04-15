NASHVILLE TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be joined by the General Motors Chairman and CEO when he makes a major announcement regarding economic development on Friday.
Along with senior leaders from GM and LG Energy Solution, Mary Barra will join Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville on Rosa Parks Blv., according to the company's website.
The "major U.S. manufacturing-related announcement" will be made at 9 a.m. It will be live-streamed on News 4 app, Facebook page, and by clicking here.
Those unable to attend the announcement in person can also watch a live stream of the event on the ECD's Facebook page.
