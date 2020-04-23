NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee provided an update on Tennessee's efforts regarding COVID-19 relief.
Among the key updates, the state will continue expanded testing this weekend as the Department of Health will be opening 17 drive-thru sites across the state. Any Tennessean not feeling well or has been in close contact with someone positively diagnosed with COVID-19 to visit a free testing site in their community.
Tests performed at drive-thru locations expect to have results delivered to participants within 72 hours of testing. In addition to drive-thru testing sites, Tennesseans can also get free tests five days a week at every rural county health department in the state.
Drive-thru testing sites will also be available during the weekend of May 2-3. A full list of locations can be found here and additional information is available here.
Gov. Lee is also working to safely reopen as many businesses as possible in 89 of Tennessee's 95 counties next week. Gov. Lee is also working closely with Davidson, Shelby, Knox, Madison, Hamilton and Sullivan counties to support their unique reopen plans.
Gov. Lee previewed restaurants and retails shops reopening and will address them fully on Friday.
For restaurants and retails shops:
- Restaurants operating at 50% capacity and following the guidance will be allowed to open on Monday, April 27.
- Retail outfits operating at 50% capacity and following the guidance will be allowed to open next Wednesday, April 29.
