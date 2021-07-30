NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has extended the state's "State of Emergency" to help the Volunteer State continue to recover from the ongoing and long-term effects of COVID-19.
Gov. Lee extended the status in order to "facilitate economic and other recovery." By doing so, the state maintains it's eligibility for federal aid.
The order was signed on Friday and extends the "State of Emergency" until August 21, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.