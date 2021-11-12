NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The state will likely have new laws that will limit COVID-19 restrictions.

Just days ago, Governor Bill Lee said he would sign a package that would limit what governments and companies can require- to address the covid-19 pandemic.

The legislation passed during last month’s special session and was a response to Preside Biden’s requirement for millions of workers to get vaccinated.

One of the new policies would largely bar governments and businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Instead, it will allow public agencies, including schools, to require masks in dire public health scenarios, as in a declared State of Emergency.

Additionally, if the average 14-day infection rate is at least one thousand new known infections for every 100 thousand residents, then COVID-19 precautions will return.

In this scenario, the mandate could not last for more than 14 days unless those severe conditions still exist.

"We want our kids to be maskless and in schools every day,” said Christine Buggs, an MNPS board member. “But we understand that COVID is something we haven't battled before so we're still learning as delta variant continues to do its thing."

When the bill becomes law, there would be consequences for districts that violate it.

"We want to make sure that the particulars of this legislation are the appropriate ones, but on balance,” stated Governor Bill Lee. “I agree with what's in the package. My plan is to sign that bill."

The bill also could lead to government entities and businesses to contact the state comptroller to seek exemptions for both vaccines and mask mandates.

News4 will stay on top of this bill on Friday and update with information as it is made available.