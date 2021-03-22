NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor announced that Tennessee is moving into a new phase in the state's COVID-19 response, which means two new groups are eligible for the vaccine.
Gov. Bill Lee took to Twitter on Monday to the announcement that by April 5, every Tennessean 16 years old and older will be eligible for the vaccine. Lee added that some counties will start this phase in the upcoming days.
"The federal government has asked us to make access available by May 1 and Tennessee will beat that deadline," Lee said
Big news about vaccine eligibility in TN✅ Now Eligible: 55+ and Phase 2➡️ Eligible Statewide on April 5: All Tennesseans 16+Find an appointment at https://t.co/9abqfzethO pic.twitter.com/RYnfOG7CCo— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 22, 2021
The governor also announced in Phase 2, people who are 55 years old and older and those who work in the critical infrastructure industry are now able to get the vaccine.
In Phase 2, Tennessee Department of Health said the following people will be eligible for the vaccine:
- Child welfare and adult protective services agency workers with direct public exposure
- Commercial food manufacturing workers
- Commercial agriculture workers involved in production and safety of food supplies and commodities
- Corrections system workers not previously covered under Phase 1a1
- Public transit drivers and maintenance personnel
- People working in other transportation, public infrastructure, telecommunications and utility industries
When the state enters Phase 3, TDH said the following people will be eligible for the vaccine
- residents and staff members of congregate living facilities including college dormitories, group homes and shelters and those in the corrections system
- grocery store workers who were not eligible for vaccination based on previous age or risk-based categories
Lee encouraged all eligible people to get the vaccine. However, TDH officials advised people to continue to wear masks and social distance. To make an appointment, click here.
“As we’ve promised, we’re able to expand our COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as vaccine supplies have increased and we’ve made substantial progress in protecting those most at risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a statement on Monday. “Tennessee will now open COVID-19 vaccination to all eligible adults well ahead of the federal goal of May 1.”
