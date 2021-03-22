State Vaccine Allocation Phases updated 3/22

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor announced that Tennessee is moving into a new phase in the state's COVID-19 response, which means two new groups are eligible for the vaccine.

Gov. Bill Lee took to Twitter on Monday to the announcement that by April 5, every Tennessean 16 years old and older will be eligible for the vaccine. Lee added that some counties will start this phase in the upcoming days. 

"The federal government has asked us to make access available by May 1 and Tennessee will beat that deadline," Lee said 

The governor also announced in Phase 2, people who are 55 years old and older and those who work in the critical infrastructure industry are now able to get the vaccine.

In Phase 2, Tennessee Department of Health said the following people will be eligible for the vaccine: 

  • Child welfare and adult protective services agency workers with direct public exposure
  • Commercial food manufacturing workers
  • Commercial agriculture workers involved in production and safety of food supplies and commodities
  • Corrections system workers not previously covered under Phase 1a1
  • Public transit drivers and maintenance personnel
  • People working in other transportation, public infrastructure, telecommunications and utility industries

When the state enters Phase 3, TDH said the following people will be eligible for the vaccine

  • residents and staff members of congregate living facilities including college dormitories, group homes and shelters and those in the corrections system
  • grocery store workers who were not eligible for vaccination based on previous age or risk-based categories 

Lee encouraged all eligible people to get the vaccine. However, TDH officials advised people to continue to wear masks and social distance. To make an appointment, click here

To make appointment for COVID vaccine in Tennessee

“As we’ve promised, we’re able to expand our COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as vaccine supplies have increased and we’ve made substantial progress in protecting those most at risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a statement on Monday. “Tennessee will now open COVID-19 vaccination to all eligible adults well ahead of the federal goal of May 1.”

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.