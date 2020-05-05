NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Governor Bill Lee says he will appeal a Davidson County judge’s ruling that the Education Savings Account program is unconstitutional.
That decision came late Monday, Governor Lee speaking about it in his COVID-19 press conference Tuesday, “We are we’re still encouraging parents to apply to the program because we believe it will continue to move forward.”
The Governor was asked if he thought it was right to keep the $38 million dollars for a program now declared unconstitutional in this year’s budget, under these circumstances.
“Well I think anything that is going to allow children in this state to have a high quality education is worth fighting for. It’s worth pursuing," Lee said. "I believe very strongly in those children. I believe very strong in the principle that they deserve, regardless of what zip code they live in or what their economic status is, that they deserve to have a high quality education as well so we’ll continue to pursue that. And believe that now more than ever, a high quality education starting this next year is important for Tennessee students. They will have had a very challenging educational end of the year this year and if ever we need to be investing in education for kids, now’s the time.”
The Davidson County judge ruled the ESA program violated the “home rule” section in the state’s constitution, imposing the program on Davidson and Shelby County without their consent.
Mayor Cooper addressing that during his COVID-19 update Tuesday morning:
We do feel that the home rule provisions of our state’s constitutions were violated in this particular legislative action. And we and Shelby County have every right to depend on the protections afforded to us by our state constitution. We also particularly do feel that vouchers are poor public policy and it is not supportive of education or our educators so of course we had no choice. But the way that it was enacted, targeting just two counties for a policy that were not willing to inflict on the rest of the state, of course means that you have to go to court and enforce your rights. We were, of course pleased that chancellor in round one agreed with us, that the home rule protections afforded all counties including our counties were violated in how the voucher bill rolled out. But we will see. We are represented by a super great lawyer and the state is too. This is why you have courts.
For some more background: The ESA program, commonly referred to as the school voucher bill, diverts tax dollars to private education. Families would receive $7,300 in state money every year. They could use that money to pay for their child's private school tuition.
The bill narrowly passed the state House of Representatives, 50-48. Lee signed it into law.
The Diocese of Memphis and Diocese of Nashville released this statement on the ESA program:
As the bishops of the Diocese of Memphis and Diocese of Nashville whose Catholic Schools are committed to excellent academic standards built upon a faith-based foundation, we represent two of the largest private school systems in the state. We are united in supporting the mission of the Education Savings Account program. It offers real choice to parents looking for alternatives to public schools for their children. The hundreds of people who have applied for the program in Davidson and Shelby Counties clearly show that there is an interest in pursuing high quality education regardless of financial constraints. We are disappointed with the Chancery Court decision that blocks the ESA program and look forward to the case making its way through the appeals process.
