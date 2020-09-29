NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's decision to deem Governor Bill Lee's education savings account program as unconstitutional.
According to the the report, it is unconstitutional due to the lack of required referendums or votes of the county commissions.
The ESA program, commonly referred to as the school voucher bill, would divert tax dollars to private education. Families would receive $7,300 in state money every year. They could use that money to pay for their child's private school tuition.
In May of 2020, the program was ruled against because it only applied to two counties in Tennessee - Shelby and Davidson Counties.
The state appealed the decision in May.
