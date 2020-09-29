Governor Bill Lee
 
 

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's decision to deem Governor Bill Lee's education savings account program as unconstitutional. 

According to the the report, it is unconstitutional due to the lack of required referendums or votes of the county commissions. 

Download PDF School Voucher lawsuit 9/29/2020

The ESA program, commonly referred to as the school voucher bill, would divert tax dollars to private education. Families would receive $7,300 in state money every year. They could use that money to pay for their child's private school tuition.

In May of 2020, the program was ruled against because it only applied to two counties in Tennessee - Shelby and Davidson Counties.

The state appealed the decision in May.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.