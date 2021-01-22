NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee governor is upset with the treatment of the state's national guardsmen in Washington D.C.
Photos surfaced of members of the National Guard being banished to a parking garage as a rest area.
These photos upset local politicians, who took to social media to express their frustrations.
"It’s time to welcome our TN National Guard soldiers & airmen home today after their mission in DC. Very disappointed in the way this mission came to a close & the overall treatment of the National Guard in DC. Tennesseans are proud of our men and women in uniform. @TNMilitaryDept," Gov. Bill Lee tweeted on Friday.
A short time later, Tennessee Secretary of State Tree Hargett retweeted the governor and said he agreed with him.
"This is no way to treat the brave soldiers of the @TennesseeGuard or any member of the @NationalGuard. We are grateful to these Tennesseans for their service. @TNMilitaryDept," Hargett said.
Since the photos surfaced, the guardsmen were allowed to rest in the US Capitol Visitor Center.
