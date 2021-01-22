National Guard allowed back into Capitol complex after lawmakers erupt at banishment to parking garage

Guard Soldiers were ordered to move from the cafeteria to the parking garage

 Obtained by CNN

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee governor is upset with the treatment of the state's national guardsmen in Washington D.C. 

Photos surfaced of members of the National Guard being banished to a parking garage as a rest area.

These photos upset local politicians, who took to social media to express their frustrations. 

"It’s time to welcome our TN National Guard soldiers & airmen home today after their mission in DC. Very disappointed in the way this mission came to a close & the overall treatment of the National Guard in DC. Tennesseans are proud of our men and women in uniform. @TNMilitaryDept," Gov. Bill Lee tweeted on Friday. 

A short time later, Tennessee Secretary of State Tree Hargett retweeted the governor and said he agreed with him. 

"This is no way to treat the brave soldiers of the @TennesseeGuard or any member of the @NationalGuard. We are grateful to these Tennesseans for their service. @TNMilitaryDept," Hargett said. 

Since the photos surfaced, the guardsmen were allowed to rest in the US Capitol Visitor Center. 

 

