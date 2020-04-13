NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell is set to lead the charge of the Economic Recovery Group that Governor Lee announced Monday. The Governor making that announcement after saying he plans to extend the Stay-At-Home orders until April 30.
The group's task is to plan how to reboot the state's economy in phases, meaning what businesses should open and when.
Lee saying, “It will be smart, it will be safe, it will be measured, but we do not have a decision on what those groups will be yet.”
The Governor says the group will work with legislative leaders, local mayors, healthcare professionals, and impacted industries to decide on the best industry-specific guidance that will help businesses protect their employees and customers.
One place hoping to be on the list to open first is Quantify Fitness. “Its been painful, we’ve taken a hit," says owner Josh Jarrett.
The private personal training facility has been closed since the first safer-at-home order from Mayor Cooper was issued. Because they are small and only let between 2-3 members in at a time, Jarrett is hoping they be able to reopen in May even if they don't allow big box gyms to do so.
"These are unprecedented times and some times you need to ready fire aim but now that we’ve done it and done the right thing, it’s probably time to go back an refine things moving forward if we’re going to leave liquor stores open, we should probably figure out how to allow people to focus on their health and wellness in a private fitness service with limited occupancy,” says Jarrett.
There is no exact time line for when the first non-essential businesses will open.
