NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new ad campaign encouraging Tennesseans to make responsible decision-making during the fight against the spread of COVID-19 is set to air in the state.
Governor Bill Lee announced the campaign called, "Choices," on Tuesday.
“Masks remain one the most effective, widely available tools as we await a safe, approved vaccine. We recognize that life looks different during a pandemic, and we’re encouraging Tennesseans that as they live their lives they make the responsible choice and choose to wear a mask," Governor Lee said.
This announcement comes after the governor's office confirmed on Monday that he would extend the executive order that allows the state's mayors to decide on county mask mandates.
The governor of Tennessee will continue to give the authority to mayors across the state to determine if masks should be worn in the public in their respective counties.
The campaign will air across Tennessee on broadcast, cable, and digital media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.