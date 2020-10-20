NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new ad campaign encouraging Tennesseans to make responsible decision-making during the fight against the spread of COVID-19 is set to air in the state.

Governor Bill Lee announced the campaign called, "Choices," on Tuesday.

“Masks remain one the most effective, widely available tools as we await a safe, approved vaccine. We recognize that life looks different during a pandemic, and we’re encouraging Tennesseans that as they live their lives they make the responsible choice and choose to wear a mask," Governor Lee said.

This announcement comes after the governor's office confirmed on Monday that he would extend the executive order that allows the state's mayors to decide on county mask mandates.

The campaign will air across Tennessee on broadcast, cable, and digital media.